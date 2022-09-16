UT Martin discontinuing tennis program following 2022-23 season

The UT Martin tennis program is being discontinued after the 2022-23 season.

Athletic Director Kurt McGuffin said, “Our tennis program has a rich tradition but the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the business model of college athletics across the country and has forced a collective change in operations. The reality is that our department has overachieved with limited funding – this move will help reallocate funds to other sports in hopes to bring in further participation and additional opportunities for our 19 sports, specifically our 12 female or co-ed programs.”

Skyhawk head coach Caitlyn Williams tendered her resignation Monday to pursue other professional opportunities.

The Knoxville native was named the ninth head coach in program history on January 6, 2020 and posted her first career victory a little over a month later before the season was cut short.

In 2020-21, UT Martin won the OVC Team Academic Achievement Award, producing the highest percentage of student-athletes with at least a 3.25 Grade Point Average out of any other conference school in their sport. Last season, the Skyhawks posted their best single-season league winning percentage (.429) since 2017-18.

Overall, Williams went 7-40 with a 5-9 OVC record over parts of three seasons as head coach at UT Martin, who has won six combined OVC championships since joining the NCAA Division I ranks in 1992.

McGuffin said the head coach position will be filled on an interim basis for the upcoming season and that the scholarships of the seven student-athletes will be honored through the end of the 2022-23 academic year.