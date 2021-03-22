UT Martin faces Illinois State in WNIT Memphis Regional consolation title today at 4:00

The UT Martin women’s basketball team looks to put the finishing touches on a banner year in its final game of the 2020-21 season with a matchup this afternoon against Illinois State in the Women’s NIT Memphis Region consolation championship.

Tipoff from My Town Movers Fieldhouse in Collierville is set for 4:00 on WCMT.

The Skyhawks (21-6) are hoping to put a bow on a campaign in which the team won its seventh Ohio Valley Conference championship with a 17-2 league mark. UT Martin posted its third straight 20-win season while earning its ninth postseason berth in the last 10 seasons.

With a 58-48 win against Louisiana in the consolation round of the WNIT on Saturday, the Skyhawks posted the program’s third postseason win in the team’s Division I history. UT Martin also picked up victories in the 1999 WNIT against Ole Miss (77-66) and 2016 against Memphis (79-73). The Skyhawks have never won two postseason games in a single tournament.

Reigning two-time OVC Player of the Year Chelsey Perry posted her best offensive performance of the season in a win or go home contest in the consolation matchup against Louisiana. Perry scored a season-high 37 points while making 13-of-17 field goal attempts (76.4%) and 6-of-7 attempts from beyond the arc (85.7%). The game marked the 14th 30-point outing of her career which ranks second in program history. Perry enters the contest with 1,945 career points.

Illinois State (16-8) finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 12-6 mark. This is the Redbirds’ 13th WNIT appearance while boasting a 21-19 overall record in the field. The squad fell to Tulane 75-67 in the first round before picking up a 68-62 victory over Samford on Saturday to advance to the consolation championship. The Redbirds are led by All-MVC first team selection Juliunn Redmond (14.0 ppg and 6.2 rpg) and honorable mention pick Mary Crompton (11.1 ppg) offensively while All-Defensive team honoree Terrion Moore (11.0 ppg, 50 steals) rounds out the squad in double figures.

Today’s matchup marks the sixth meeting between the two programs in a series dating back to 1974. UT Martin holds a narrow 3-2 advantage while Illinois State won the previous matchup, 70-47, last season in Normal, Ill.

The game will be streamed live on FloHoops (pay-per-view) with Greg Gaston doing play-by-play. Both on the radio and streamed online, Chris Brinkley will broadcast the game on WCMT.