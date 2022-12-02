UT Martin Fall Commencement set for December 10

UT Martin will hold fall commencement exercises during two in-person ceremonies Saturday, December 10, at the Elam Center. Commencement times are at 10:00 and 2:00 and tickets are not required to attend either ceremony. Doors will open 45 minutes before each event begins.

UTM Chancellor Keith Carver will preside over the two ceremonies, and UT System President Randy Boyd will provide the commencement address and confer degrees at both events.

Students who graduated following the 2022 summer and fall terms will participate. A sign-language interpreter will provide services for the hearing impaired during both commencement events.

The 10:00 ceremony will include undergraduate and graduate-degree candidates from the colleges of agriculture and applied sciences, and business and global affairs. The 2:00 ceremony will also include both undergraduate and graduate-degree candidates and include the colleges of education, health and behavioral sciences, engineering and natural sciences, and humanities and fine arts.

Each ceremony will be livestreamed at facebook.com/utmartin and youtube.com/utmartin. The ceremonies will be archived on YouTube for later viewing.

Receptions for graduates, their families and friends will be held in the Skyhawk Fieldhouse following both ceremonies