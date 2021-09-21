UT Martin fall enrollment down slightly due to pandemic-related factors

UT Martin’s fall enrollment is down slightly due to what administrators say are pandemic-related factors.

In last week’s UT Martin Advisory Board meeting, Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, university provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, reported strong application numbers for the fall and a positive response to the university’s intent-to-enroll survey, but more students “melted” or didn’t enroll as expected.

Dr. Cavalier said personal and family finances likely played a role in many decisions not to attend. “I think we all suspect that some of those students just felt like, at the last minute, they were not able to pay, that the financial picture … it wasn’t going to work this semester,” he told the board. First-time freshmen attending UT Martin this fall total 1,042 students, down about 6% from 2020 as reported by the university’s Office of Institutional Research.

Total fall enrollment reached just over 6,700 students, compared to 7,119 students who attended the university last fall, a decline that Dr. Cavalier said can be traced largely to multiple factors related to the pandemic. He said the university is moving forward proactively and will re-recruit many of the students who chose not to return this fall.

A search is also underway to hire a new director this fall to coordinate retention efforts across the university.

Art Sparks, of Union City, chairs the seven-member advisory board that includes Hal Bynum, of Sharon; Dr. Philip Smartt, faculty member, of Dresden; Kelsea Koonce, student member from Newbern; Monice Hagler, of Memphis; Julia Wells, of Jackson; and Johnny Woolfolk, of Madison County.

The meeting was the first official meeting for Koonce as she begins a one-year board term.