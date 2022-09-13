UT Martin Fall Preview Days set for September 24 and November 12

High school students and their families are invited to attend UT Martin’s Fall Preview Days on September 24 or November 12 to find out what it means to be a Skyhawk.

Preview Days will be held on the main campus in the Boling University Center.

Each event begin at 9 a.m. with registration and an information fair, followed by an official welcome at 9:30 a.m.

A panel of current UT Martin students will answer questions and talk about their college experiences at 10 a.m., followed by departmental visits at 10:45 a.m. and a campus tour at 11:30 a.m.

During each Preview Day, students will have the opportunity to ask questions about academic programs, financial aid, scholarships, housing and student life. Academic advisers, financial counselors and current students are available to talk with students and their families in a relaxed environment.

There is no cost to attend, and parents, siblings and other visitors are welcome.

Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure that each student can visit areas of personal interest. Registration can be completed online at utm.edu/preview.

For more information, contact the UT Martin Office of Undergraduate Admissions at (731)-881-7020 or [email protected]