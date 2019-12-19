The UT Martin men’s basketball team fell to the (10) Baylor Bears 91-63 Wednesday night after a back-and-forth first half.

The Skyhawks found themselves down only 31-30 with three minutes left in the first half, but Baylor came out in the second half on a 17-7 run, and the Skyhawks were never able to come back.

Parker Stewart led UTM in scoring with 18 points, along with five three-pointers on the night. Miles Thomas scored a career-high with 17 in only 20 minutes, and Quinten Dove added 12 points along with a team-high seven rebounds.

UT Martin snagged 19 offensive rebounds en route to winning the board advantage 40-38.

After a 50-day hiatus, the Skyhawks will return to the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center for their next game against Mount St. Joseph next Sunday afternoon, December 29, at 2:00.