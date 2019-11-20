The UT Martin men’s basketball team fell to Northern Iowa 87-67 last night to drop the Skyhawks to (2-3) early in the season.

OVC Newcomer of the Week Parker Stewart scored 22 points for the Skyhawks to lead the team on the night. Both Derek Hawthorne, Jr. and Quinten Dove were just shy of posting double-doubles with 18 points and eight rebounds, and 12 points and nine rebounds respectively.

Northern Iowa connected on 47.1 percent of three point shots, knocking down 16 of 34 attempts. Trae Berhow was responsible for eight threes on his way to a game-high 36 points.

UT Martin is off for the next calendar week before heading to Mexico to resume its participation in the Cancun Challenge. The Skyhawks will play Gardner-Webb on Tuesday at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.