UT-Martin Falls to Pitt in Season Basketball Opener

The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team began the 2022-23 campaign Monday evening at Pitt, falling by an 80-58 margin to the Atlantic Coast Conference foe at Petersen Events Center.

The Skyhawks held the Panthers to 36.6 percent shooting (26-of-71), including a 26.8 percent accuracy (11-for-41) from three-point range.

However, UT Martin could only connect on 32.3 percent (20-of-62) of its field goal tries and made 15.8 percent (3-for-19) of its attempts from beyond the three-point arc.

KJ Simon collected team-highs of 11 points and five rebounds for the Skyhawks, with Parker Stewart chipping in nine points, a game-high three steals, three rebounds and two assists.