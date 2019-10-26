It was a nail bitter in Cape Girardeau as the Skyhawks fall to SEMO 17-10 for their first conference loss of the season.

The Skyhawks lead going into the half but SEMO tied it in the 3rd quarter but came back in the 4th and scored a touchdown making it 17 to 10. UT Martin just couldn’t get back into the end zone.

UTM is still on top of the conference standings .This loss makes the Skyhawks 4 and 1 in conference play this season.

UT Martin is back in action next Saturday as it is Homecoming . They face off against Jacksonville State.