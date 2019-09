UT Martin’s Family Weekend is this weekend with food trucks, live music, the Bowtie 5K, tailgating, and the Skyhawks versus Murray State football game tomorrow night.

Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs John Abel says the weekend of events kicks off tonight in downtown Martin.

Tonight’s event is open to everyone.

UTM’s Family Weekend continues tomorrow with a day full of events.

The weekend ends with the Sunday Bowtie Brunch in the Skyhawk Dining Hall.