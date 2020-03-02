For the first time since the 2015-16 season the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team has reigned supreme over the Ohio Valley Conference, tallying the program’s sixth league title with a 78-72 victory over Southeast Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

The Skyhawks (20-9, 16-2 OVC) added to its championship history by clinching a share of the OVC title, joining the championship campaigns of 1998-99, 2011-12, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16. The win also marked the 10th time in which UT Martin has posted 20 wins in a single season. As a result of a tie-breaker with Belmont, the Skyhawks have earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s OVC Basketball Championship.

According to UTMSports, UT Martin will now shift its focus to the OVC Basketball Championship which will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. beginning on Wednesday, March 6 in a matchup against No. 8 seed Murray State. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m, airtime will begin at 12:30 on WCMT.

*courtesy of Alex Boggis of UTMSports