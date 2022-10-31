UT Martin Football climbs national polls

The UT Martin football program continued a streak of 20 consecutive weeks ranked nationally heading into its Week 9 matchup against Kennesaw State.

The Skyhawks climbed three spots up to No. 15 in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll while bumping up to No. 20 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

The Skyhawks rank in the top-25 in 16 different team categories and 17 individual categories.

The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), turnover margin (+1.38, third), defensive touchdowns (3, fourth), interceptions (13, fourth), turnovers gained (20, fourth) and sacks allowed (6, fifth).

UT Martin is 5-1 against FCS competitors while posting an average margin of victory of 18.7 points per game. Meanwhile beating Ohio Valley Conference members by an average of 25.4 points per game.

AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25

1. South Dakota State (25)

2. Montana State

3. Sacramento State (2)

4. North Dakota State

5, Jackson State

6. Weber State

7. Holy Cross

8. UIW

9. William & Mary

10. Samford

11. Mercer

12. Chattanooga

13. Montana

14. Richmond

15. UT Martin

16. Delaware

17. Princeton

18. Fordham

19. Furman

20. Southeast Missouri State

21. New Hampshire

22. Rhode Island

23. Elon

24. Idaho

25. St. Thoma (Minn.)

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

1. South Dakota State (53)

2. Sacramento State (1)

3. Montana State

4. North Dakota State

5. Weber State

6. Holy Cross

7. UIW

8. William & Mary

9. Jackson State

10. Samford

11. Chattanooga

12. Mercer

13. Furman

14. Richmond

15. Idaho

16. Montana

17. New Hampshire

18. Delaware

19. Elon

20. UT Martin

21. North Dakota

22. Southeast Missouri State

23. Rhode Island

24. Fordham

25. Princeton