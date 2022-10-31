UT Martin Football climbs national polls
The UT Martin football program continued a streak of 20 consecutive weeks ranked nationally heading into its Week 9 matchup against Kennesaw State.
The Skyhawks climbed three spots up to No. 15 in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll while bumping up to No. 20 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.
The Skyhawks rank in the top-25 in 16 different team categories and 17 individual categories.
The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), turnover margin (+1.38, third), defensive touchdowns (3, fourth), interceptions (13, fourth), turnovers gained (20, fourth) and sacks allowed (6, fifth).
UT Martin is 5-1 against FCS competitors while posting an average margin of victory of 18.7 points per game. Meanwhile beating Ohio Valley Conference members by an average of 25.4 points per game.
AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25
1. South Dakota State (25)
2. Montana State
3. Sacramento State (2)
4. North Dakota State
5, Jackson State
6. Weber State
7. Holy Cross
8. UIW
9. William & Mary
10. Samford
11. Mercer
12. Chattanooga
13. Montana
14. Richmond
15. UT Martin
16. Delaware
17. Princeton
18. Fordham
19. Furman
20. Southeast Missouri State
21. New Hampshire
22. Rhode Island
23. Elon
24. Idaho
25. St. Thoma (Minn.)
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
1. South Dakota State (53)
2. Sacramento State (1)
3. Montana State
4. North Dakota State
5. Weber State
6. Holy Cross
7. UIW
8. William & Mary
9. Jackson State
10. Samford
11. Chattanooga
12. Mercer
13. Furman
14. Richmond
15. Idaho
16. Montana
17. New Hampshire
18. Delaware
19. Elon
20. UT Martin
21. North Dakota
22. Southeast Missouri State
23. Rhode Island
24. Fordham
25. Princeton