The UT-Martin Skyhawks have now moved into the Top-10 in the nation, following their eighth straight win on Saturday.

Coach Jason Simpson’s Skyhawks are ranked No.10 this week in the FCS Coaches poll, following their 41-20 Senior Day win over Tennessee State.

UT-Martin is (8-1) overall and (4-0) in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Skyhawks have two conference games remaining, and will play this Saturday at Tennessee Tech.