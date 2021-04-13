UT Martin Football duo of Takeem Young and Tyler Larco garner OVC Player of the Week honors

The UT Martin football tandem of Takeem Young (Defensive Player of the Week) and Tyler Larco (Specialist of the Week) were honored Tuesday for their standout performances in the win over Tennessee Tech by garnering OVC Player of the Week honors.

A native of Greeneville, Tennessee, Young was all over the field for the Skyhawks on Sunday afternoon recording six tackles (three solo) while tallying two interceptions and two pass breakups as UT Martin topped Tennessee Tech 40-3 to close out the spring season. In the third quarter he returned an interception 36 yards to setup a Skyhawk score on its next offensive play, putting the team up 27-0. Early in the fourth quarter he intercepted a pass that he returned six yards which eventually led to a field goal. He became the first Skyhawk to tally multiple interceptions since the 2019 season opener against Northwestern State and the fourth OVC player to have multiple interceptions in a game this year.

Hailing from Miami, Florida, Larco earned his second OVC Specialist of the Week honor this season after going 2-fo-2 in field goal attempts, making four PATs and averaging 46.0 yards on three punts in the Skyhawks win. The freshman connected on field goals from 29 and 36 yards to finish the season 10-of-12 on field goal attempts. In his three punts he had a long of 55 yards and downed two of the three inside the Golden Eagles 20-yard line without any touchbacks. Larco also had eight total kickoffs for an average of 49.5 yards per attempt. He ranks third in the OVC in scoring (6.7 points/game) and second in field goals made/game (1.43).