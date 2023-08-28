UT Martin Football hits the road to No. 1 Georgia for season opener

The UT Martin football team makes its season debut this weekend when traveling to two-time defending FBS National Champion Georgia on Saturday.

Kickoff from Sanford Stadium is scheduled for 5:00.

The Skyhawks enter the season following back-to-back OVC regular season championships, winning 11 of their last 12 conference games – including a perfect 5-0 slate in 2022. UT Martin returns six all-conference performers from last season, including three preseason FCS All-Americans in defensive end Daylan Dotson, offensive tackle Gavin Olson and tight end DJ Nelson.

UT Martin opens its 94th season of football and 32nd as a Division I program in 2023. The Skyhawks are 40-51-2 in season openers in the program’s history.

Saturday’s contest marks the 13th matchup against a member of the SEC as the Skyhawks have played eight different SEC programs since 2008, including Arkansas (2015), Auburn (2008, Florida (2019), Kentucky (2014 and 2019, Mississippi State (2011 and 2014), Missouri (2018), Ole Miss (2015 and 2017) and Tennessee (2010 and 2022). Overall, the Skyhawks have played 27 contest against FBS opponents with the team’s lone win coming against Memphis in 2012.

This marks the second meeting for UT Martin against the No. 1 team in FBS when squaring off against two-time defending champion Georgia. The Skyhawks previously played Mississippi State – under the direction of quarterback Dak Prescott – when it was ranked No. 1 nationally back in 2014.

Entering his 18th season on the sidelines, Skyhawk head coach Jason Simpson possesses a career record of 107-84. The two-time OVC Coach of the Year ranks fourth in league history in career victories while winning three conference championships in 2006, 2021 and 2022.

Georgia enters the season ranked No. 1 nationally in both polls after winning back-to-back FBS national championships. Under the direction of head coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have rattled off an 81-15 record in seven seasons including 33 wins in their last 34 games.

The Bulldogs feature 14 players named to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference teams, including a league-high 10 on the first team.

The game will be broadcast on both SEC Network+ and ESPN+ while fans locally can tune into WCMT at 4:30 to hear Davis Gregory (play-by-play), John Hatler (analyst), and Julius McNair (sideline) call the action.

(UTM Sports Information)