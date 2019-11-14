Hayden Love (fifth from right), of Alamo, and Abby Bruff (sixth from right), of Union City, were named homecoming king and queen, respectively, during the University of Tennessee at Martin’s homecoming football game November 2.

Love is a sophomore agriculture major representing the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, and Bruff is a junior health and human performance major representing the Chi Omega sorority.

Pictured following the crowning of the king and queen are members of the homecoming court and their escorts: (l-r) Mike Slaughter, Macy Slaughter’s father; Macy Slaughter, a senior from Dyersburg; Collin Stricklin, a senior from Martin; Olivia Reagan, Stricklin’s friend; Jordan Stoner, Hannah Lightfoot’s boyfriend; Lightfoot, a senior from Hampshire; Margaretta Knowels, James Fogg’s aunt; Fogg, a senior from Nashville; Bruff and Love; Shelby Guffey, a senior from Pleasant View; Griffin Birdsong, a senior from Pulaski; Aundrea Adams, a senior from Corinth, Mississippi; and Andre Adams, Aundrea Adams’ father.