UT Martin Football hosting Samford in home-opener Saturday for Family Weekend

The UT Martin football team makes its home debut at Hardy Graham Stadium Saturday when playing host to former OVC rival Samford.

UT Martin is looking to give the fans a show in the team’s home opener after posting a 13-2 mark in its home debut at Graham Stadium since 2006. Historically, the Skyhawks have averaged 46.3 points per game in home openers while posting an average margin of victory of 31.9 points during that span.

In his weekly press conference, Coach Jason Simpson said he was excited about this weekend’s home opener.

The Skyhawks (0-1) are coming off a 59-21 loss in the team’s season opener last week at FBS foe Western Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Samford (1-0) opened the season with a 52-14 home victory over Tennessee Tech last Thursday.

Coach Simpson talked about facing Samford on Saturday.

With Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Coach Simpson reflected on that day.

Join John Hatler, Chris Brinkley, and Derek Carr for the broadcast starting at 5:30 on WCMT with kickoff at 6:00.