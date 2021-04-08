UT Martin Football hosting Tennessee Tech Sunday in home finale

The UT Martin football team wraps up the 2020-21 spring season Sunday afternoon with a home matchup against OVC foe Tennessee Tech.

This marks the third and final game in the coveted Sgt. York Trophy series which goes to the winner of the quadrangular season football series between the four OVC football-playing schools located in the state of Tennessee – Austin Peay, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin. The Skyhawks need a win against the Golden Eagles to earn a piece of their eighth Sgt. York Trophy after winning the trophy outright or sharing honors in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Skyhawks hold a 28-13 record in the series – the best mark of the four Tennessee OVC schools – that includes a 19-6 mark since 2012.

UT Martin enters the weekend with a 2-4 mark overall and in the conference. UT Martin is hoping to end the season on a positive note after dropping its last two contests by an average of 3.5 points. The Skyhawks boast the league’s top passing offense behind quarterback John Bachus III who ranks first in the OVC with 1,432 yards and 11 touchdowns while featuring three of the top-10 receiving leaders in Donnell Williams, Colton Dowell and Rodney Williams with 1,059 yards and 10 touchdowns split between the trio.

Defensively, safety Deven Sims ranks third in the league with 52 tackles on the season and 8.7 tackles per game. Linebacker John Ford sits second on the team with 35 tackles while leading the team with two interceptions. Cornerback Jay Woods paces the secondary and ranks first in the OVC with eight pass breakups.

Tennessee Tech (2-4, 2-4 OVC) snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a 24-10 home victory over Tennessee State. The Golden Eagles are led by dual-threat quarterback Willie Miller who averages 148.7 yards of total offense with four passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns.

Sunday’s matchup marks the 42nd meeting between the two programs in a series which dates back to 1926. Tennessee Tech holds a 22-17-2 advantage in the series while UT Martin enters the contest riding a seven-game winning streak since 2013. The Skyhawks last loss at Graham Stadium to the Golden Eagles came in 2011.

Kickoff at Hardy Graham Stadium is at 3:00 with airtime at 2:30 on WCMT.