UT Martin Football jumps back into the national polls at No. 25 in Stats Perform Poll

The UT Martin football program jumped back into the national polls this week after a brief one-week absence to sit No. 25 in the latest Stats Perform Top 25 Poll following a 20-3 road win at Tennessee State to remain unbeaten in OVC play.

UT Martin has been ranked in 21 of the last 22 weekly polls.

A win this weekend against Eastern Illinois will give the Skyhawks at least a share of back-to-back OVC league championships.

The Skyhawks rank in the top-25 in 13 different team categories and 19 individual categories and they sit among the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), interceptions (15, second), turnovers gained (24, second), defensive touchdowns (4, third), sacks allowed (1.0, eighth) and turnover margin (0.8, ninth).

UT Martin is 6-2 against FCS competitors while posting an average margin of victory of 14.0 points per game. Meanwhile beating OVC members by an average of 23.2 points per game.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

1. South Dakota State (10-1, 8-0 MVFC), 1,343 points (47 of 54 first-place votes)

2. Sacramento State (10-0, 7-0 Big Sky), 1,297 (7)

3. Montana State (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky), 1,237

4. North Dakota State (8-2, 6-1 MVFC), 1,190

5. UIW (9-1, 4-1 Southland), 1,047

6. Holy Cross (10-0, 5-0 Patriot), 1,030

7. Weber State (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky), 996

8. William & Mary (9-1, 6-1 CAA), 989

9. Samford (9-1, 7-0 Southern), 947

10. Jackson State (10-0, 7-0 SWAC), 873

11. Richmond (8-2, 6-1 CAA), 786

12. Furman (8-2, 6-1 Southern), 783

13. Montana (7-3, 4-3 Big Sky), 625

14. Elon (8-3, 6-2 CAA), 566

15. Chattanooga (7-3, 5-2 Southern), 550

16. North Dakota (7-3, 5-2 MVFC), 458

17. Southeast Missouri (8-2, 4-0 OVC), 446

18. New Hampshire (7-3, 6-1 CAA), 426

19. Mercer (7-3, 5-2 Southern), 402

20. Delaware (7-3, 4-3 CAA), 313

21. Fordham (8-2, 4-1 Patriot), 275

Idaho (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky), 275

23. Southeastern Louisiana (7-3, 4-1 Southland), 223

24. UC Davis (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky), 217

25. UT Martin (6-4, 4-0 OVC), 46