UT Martin Football jumps up to No. 15 in Stats Poll; Skyhawks sit No. 17 in Coaches Poll

The UT Martin football program jumped up in the national polls this week after a commanding Week 4 victory over Lindenwood to open OVC play.

The Skyhawks enter their Week 5 matchup ranked No. 15 in the weekly Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll while sitting No. 17 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25.

The Skyhawks moved up three spots in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll and two positions in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25.

UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 15 different team categories and 22 individual categories.

The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), sacks allowed (1, first), turnovers lost (2, third), passes had intercepted (1, fourth) and blocked kicks (two, fifth).

Individually, Zak Wallace ranks in the top-10 nationally in rushing touchdowns (6, fifth), rushing yards (430, sixth) and total touchdowns (six, ninth) while Tyler Larco ranks sixth nationally with 45.3 yards per punt.

AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25

1. North Dakota State (24) 3-1 694 1

2. Montana (4) 4-0 672 2

3. South Dakota State 3-1 646 3

4. Montana State 3-1 592 T-4

5. Sacramento State 3-0 584 6

6. Delaware 4-0 555 8

7. Weber State 4-0 498 12

8. Jackson State 4-0 490 11

9. Missouri State 2-2 432 T-4

10. Chattanooga 3-1 431 9

11. Holy Cross 4-0 408 13

12. UIW 3-1 375 7

13. Mercer 3-1 339 16

14. Stephen F. Austin 2-2 244 17

15. Villanova 2-2 221 10

16. Austin Peay 4-1 215 23

17. UT Martin 2-2 213 19

18. Eastern Washington 1-2 184 15

19. Samford 3-1 181 22

20. Fordham 3-1 175 18

21. William & Mary 3-1 168 14

22. Richmond 3-1 155 T-24

23. Elon 3-1 106 NR

24. Southeastern Louisiana 2-2 78 NR

25. Rhode Island 2-2 71 21

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

1. North Dakota State (44) 3-1 1,337 1

2. South Dakota State 3-1 1,272 T-2

3. Montana 4-0 1,264 T-2

4. Montana State 3-1 1,158 T-4

5. Sacramento 3-0 1,1142 7

6. Delaware 4-0 1,053 8

7. Missouri State 2-2 943 6

8. Weber State 4-0 942 12

9. Jackson State 4-0 907 11

10. Holy Cross 4-0 837 13

11. UIW 3-1 808 T-4

12. Chattanooga 3-1 753 10

13. Mercer 3-1 551 17

14. Villanova 2-2 452 9

15. UT Martin 2-2 403 18

16. Samford 3-1 380 21

17. Richmond 3-1 348 22

18. William & Mary 3-1 346 14

19. Southern Illinois 2-2 345 24

20. Eastern Washington 1-2 344 15

21. Southeastern Louisiana 2-2 358 NR

22. Austin Peay 4-1 328 NR

23. Elon 3-1 226 NR

24. Southeast Missouri 3-1 171 NR

25. Eastern Kentucky 2-2 154 16