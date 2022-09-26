UT Martin Football jumps up to No. 15 in Stats Poll; Skyhawks sit No. 17 in Coaches Poll
The UT Martin football program jumped up in the national polls this week after a commanding Week 4 victory over Lindenwood to open OVC play.
The Skyhawks enter their Week 5 matchup ranked No. 15 in the weekly Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll while sitting No. 17 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25.
The Skyhawks moved up three spots in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll and two positions in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25.
UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 15 different team categories and 22 individual categories.
The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), sacks allowed (1, first), turnovers lost (2, third), passes had intercepted (1, fourth) and blocked kicks (two, fifth).
Individually, Zak Wallace ranks in the top-10 nationally in rushing touchdowns (6, fifth), rushing yards (430, sixth) and total touchdowns (six, ninth) while Tyler Larco ranks sixth nationally with 45.3 yards per punt.
AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25
1. North Dakota State (24) 3-1 694 1
2. Montana (4) 4-0 672 2
3. South Dakota State 3-1 646 3
4. Montana State 3-1 592 T-4
5. Sacramento State 3-0 584 6
6. Delaware 4-0 555 8
7. Weber State 4-0 498 12
8. Jackson State 4-0 490 11
9. Missouri State 2-2 432 T-4
10. Chattanooga 3-1 431 9
11. Holy Cross 4-0 408 13
12. UIW 3-1 375 7
13. Mercer 3-1 339 16
14. Stephen F. Austin 2-2 244 17
15. Villanova 2-2 221 10
16. Austin Peay 4-1 215 23
17. UT Martin 2-2 213 19
18. Eastern Washington 1-2 184 15
19. Samford 3-1 181 22
20. Fordham 3-1 175 18
21. William & Mary 3-1 168 14
22. Richmond 3-1 155 T-24
23. Elon 3-1 106 NR
24. Southeastern Louisiana 2-2 78 NR
25. Rhode Island 2-2 71 21
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
1. North Dakota State (44) 3-1 1,337 1
2. South Dakota State 3-1 1,272 T-2
3. Montana 4-0 1,264 T-2
4. Montana State 3-1 1,158 T-4
5. Sacramento 3-0 1,1142 7
6. Delaware 4-0 1,053 8
7. Missouri State 2-2 943 6
8. Weber State 4-0 942 12
9. Jackson State 4-0 907 11
10. Holy Cross 4-0 837 13
11. UIW 3-1 808 T-4
12. Chattanooga 3-1 753 10
13. Mercer 3-1 551 17
14. Villanova 2-2 452 9
15. UT Martin 2-2 403 18
16. Samford 3-1 380 21
17. Richmond 3-1 348 22
18. William & Mary 3-1 346 14
19. Southern Illinois 2-2 345 24
20. Eastern Washington 1-2 344 15
21. Southeastern Louisiana 2-2 358 NR
22. Austin Peay 4-1 328 NR
23. Elon 3-1 226 NR
24. Southeast Missouri 3-1 171 NR
25. Eastern Kentucky 2-2 154 16