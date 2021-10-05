UT Martin Football jumps up to No. 21 in both national polls

The UT Martin football team climbed a few more spots up both national polls this week, ranking No. 21 in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

The Skyhawks were previously ranked 23rd in the Stats Perform poll while sitting 24th in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll. UT Martin is the only OVC program to be ranked in either poll while Murray State is receiving votes in both polls and Austin Peay has garnered points in the AFCA poll.

The Skyhawks (3-1) are coming off a bye week while riding a three-game winning streak on the season. UT Martin has posted three consecutive nonconference victories for the first time since joining the NCAA Division I FCS ranks in 1992.

UT Martin has featured nonconference wins over Samford, Northwestern State and No. 9 Jacksonville State on the young season, with the team’s only setback coming against Football Bowl Subdivision foe Western Kentucky. Currently the Skyhawks rank in the top-25 in 23 statistical categories nationally including sitting fifth in time of possession, seventh in fourth down conversion defense, 11th in net punting, 12th in rushing offense, 12th in sacks allowed and 16th in winning percentage.

Additionally, the Skyhawks lead the OVC in rushing offense, rushing defense, completion percentage, third down conversion offense, fourth down conversion defense, net punting, interceptions, sacks allowed, tackles for loss allowed, time of possession and winning percentage.