UT Martin Football moves up to No. 14 in both AFCA and Stats Perform Top 25 Polls
Hot off the team’s win over Western Illinois in the season opener, the UT Martin football program moved up in the weekly national polls, ranking No. 14 in both the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 and the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.
The Skyhawks posted a 42-25 win over the Leathernecks in last week’s season opener to catapult their ascension in both weekly polls. UT Martin moved up one spot from the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 preseason poll while climbing four spots from their preseason ranking in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 to sit No. 14 in both.
After the first week, UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 19 different team categories and 16 individual categories. The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in redzone defense (0.00, first), sacks allowed (0, first), winning percentage (1.000, first), blocked kicks (2, first), blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), fumbles lost (0, first), total offense (577.0, sixth), first down offense (30, 10th), passes intercepted (2, 10th) and tackles for loss allowed (3.0, 10th).
Individually, Zak Wallace ranks first in the nation in scoring (18.0), second in rushing touchdowns (3) and third in total touchdowns (3) while EJ Smoot ranks fifth in receiving touchdowns (2) and Shaun Lewis ranks first in interceptions per game (2.0).
AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25
1. North Dakota State (26) | 1-0 | 698
2. Montana (1) | 1-0 | 666
3. South Dakota State (1) | 0-1 | 634
4. Montana State | 1-0 | 624
5. Villanova | 1-0 | 586
6. Sacramento State | 1-0 | 539
7. Missouri State | 1-0 | 506
8. East Tennessee State | 1-0 | 417
9. UIW | 1-0 | 410
10. Chattanooga | 1-0 | 405
11. Eastern Washington | 1-0 | 390
12. Stephen F. Austin | 1-1 | 368
13. Delaware | 1-0 | 354
14. UT Martin | 1-0 | 346
15. Jackson State | 1-0 | 343
16. Holy Cross | 1-0 | 244
17. Weber State | 1-0 | 225
18. Kennesaw State | 0-1 | 216
19. Southern Illinois | 0-1 | 175
20. Rhode Island | 1-0 | 160
20. Southeastern Louisiana | 0-1 |160
22. William & Mary | 1-0 | 124
23. Mercer | 1-1 | 84
24. Northern Iowa | 0-1 | 72
25. UC Davis | 0-1 | 67
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
1. North Dakota State (52) | 1-0 | 1,348
2. South Dakota State (2) | 0-1 | 1,259
3. Montana | 1-0 | 1,244
4. Montana State | 1-0 | 1,210
5. Missouri State | 1-0 | 1,065
6. Villanova | 1-0 | 1,064
7. Sacramento State | 1-0 | 1,009
8. UIW | 1-0 | 899
9. ETSU | 1-0 | 815
10. Delaware | 1-0 | 768
11. Chattanooga | 1-0 | 752
12. Eastern Washington | 1-0 | 719
13. Jackson State | 1-0 | 700
14. UT Martin | 1-0 | 518
15. Holy Cross | 1-0 | 495
16. Weber State | 1-0 | 451
17. Southern Illinois | 0-1 | 450
18. Stephen F. Austin | 1-1 | 394
19. Kennesaw State | 0-1 | 379
20. William & Mary | 1-0 | 350
21. Southeastern Louisiana | 0-1 | 348
22. Rhode Island | 1-0 | 324
23. Mercer | 1-1 | 206
24. Northern Iowa | 0-1 | 187
25. Samford | 1-0 | 162