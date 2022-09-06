UT Martin Football moves up to No. 14 in both AFCA and Stats Perform Top 25 Polls

Hot off the team’s win over Western Illinois in the season opener, the UT Martin football program moved up in the weekly national polls, ranking No. 14 in both the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 and the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

The Skyhawks posted a 42-25 win over the Leathernecks in last week’s season opener to catapult their ascension in both weekly polls. UT Martin moved up one spot from the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 preseason poll while climbing four spots from their preseason ranking in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 to sit No. 14 in both.

After the first week, UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 19 different team categories and 16 individual categories. The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in redzone defense (0.00, first), sacks allowed (0, first), winning percentage (1.000, first), blocked kicks (2, first), blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), fumbles lost (0, first), total offense (577.0, sixth), first down offense (30, 10th), passes intercepted (2, 10th) and tackles for loss allowed (3.0, 10th).

Individually, Zak Wallace ranks first in the nation in scoring (18.0), second in rushing touchdowns (3) and third in total touchdowns (3) while EJ Smoot ranks fifth in receiving touchdowns (2) and Shaun Lewis ranks first in interceptions per game (2.0).

AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25

1. North Dakota State (26) | 1-0 | 698

2. Montana (1) | 1-0 | 666

3. South Dakota State (1) | 0-1 | 634

4. Montana State | 1-0 | 624

5. Villanova | 1-0 | 586

6. Sacramento State | 1-0 | 539

7. Missouri State | 1-0 | 506

8. East Tennessee State | 1-0 | 417

9. UIW | 1-0 | 410

10. Chattanooga | 1-0 | 405

11. Eastern Washington | 1-0 | 390

12. Stephen F. Austin | 1-1 | 368

13. Delaware | 1-0 | 354

14. UT Martin | 1-0 | 346

15. Jackson State | 1-0 | 343

16. Holy Cross | 1-0 | 244

17. Weber State | 1-0 | 225

18. Kennesaw State | 0-1 | 216

19. Southern Illinois | 0-1 | 175

20. Rhode Island | 1-0 | 160

20. Southeastern Louisiana | 0-1 |160

22. William & Mary | 1-0 | 124

23. Mercer | 1-1 | 84

24. Northern Iowa | 0-1 | 72

25. UC Davis | 0-1 | 67

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

1. North Dakota State (52) | 1-0 | 1,348

2. South Dakota State (2) | 0-1 | 1,259

3. Montana | 1-0 | 1,244

4. Montana State | 1-0 | 1,210

5. Missouri State | 1-0 | 1,065

6. Villanova | 1-0 | 1,064

7. Sacramento State | 1-0 | 1,009

8. UIW | 1-0 | 899

9. ETSU | 1-0 | 815

10. Delaware | 1-0 | 768

11. Chattanooga | 1-0 | 752

12. Eastern Washington | 1-0 | 719

13. Jackson State | 1-0 | 700

14. UT Martin | 1-0 | 518

15. Holy Cross | 1-0 | 495

16. Weber State | 1-0 | 451

17. Southern Illinois | 0-1 | 450

18. Stephen F. Austin | 1-1 | 394

19. Kennesaw State | 0-1 | 379

20. William & Mary | 1-0 | 350

21. Southeastern Louisiana | 0-1 | 348

22. Rhode Island | 1-0 | 324

23. Mercer | 1-1 | 206

24. Northern Iowa | 0-1 | 187

25. Samford | 1-0 | 162