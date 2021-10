The UT-Martin Skyhawks football team moved up one spot in this weeks FCS Coaches Poll.

The Skyhawks are now ranked at No.12 in the nation, following their 38-30 home win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

The six game winning streak puts coach Jason Simpson’s team at (6-1) on the year.

The Skyhawks will remain at home this week, when they take on Austin Peay at 2:00.