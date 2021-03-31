UT Martin Football opens final homestand with Saturday matchup against SEMO

The UT Martin football team opens its final homestand of the season with a matchup against OVC rival Southeast Missouri on Saturday. Kickoff from Hardy Graham Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on the radio on WCMT.

UTM enters the contest at 2-3 (2-3 OVC) on the season after falling short in its comeback attempt at Tennessee State last week. The Skyhawks rallied to score 17 points in the fourth quarter – scoring two touchdowns and a field goal in the final period – but could not convert a two-point conversion on their final touchdown with less than two minutes to go to tie the contest before ultimately dropping the road contest 26-24.

The Skyhawks passing offense ranks amongst league leaders in multiple categories including passing yards (242.4, first), touchdowns (nine, second) and completion percentage (57.1%, third). Quarterback John Bachus III has completed 56.9 percent of his attempts for 1,157 yards and nine touchdowns while upping his career total to 31 which ranks seventh in program history. Meanwhile, the receiving trio of Colton Dowell (5.4), Donnell Williams (4.6) and Rodney Williams (4.4) each rank in the top-five in the OVC in receptions per game.

Defensively, safety Deven Sims ranks third in the OVC with 45 total tackles and 9.0 tackles per game. Meanwhile, linebacker John Ford sits just outside the top-10 in 11th with 32 tackles – averaging 6.4 per game. Defensive end Korbin Harmon ranks in the top-10 in the league with 5.0 tackles for loss on the season after tallying 2.5 last week against Tennessee State while cornerback Jay Woods leads the OVC with seven pass breakups.

On special teams, UT Martin has blocked five kicks this season to lead the country. The Skyhawks have blocked two PATs, two field goals and a punt in five games this spring.

Southeast Missouri is 2-4 (2-3 OVC) on the year after picking up a 24-21 win over Tennessee Tech last weekend. The Redhawks jumped out to an early 21-0 lead in the first quarter before clinging to their advantage down the stretch for the narrow victory in their home finale. SEMO now must finish the final two games of the regular season on the road with matchups at UT Martin and Tennessee State.

Saturday’s matchup marks the 36th meeting between the two programs in a series which dates back to 1966. UT Martin holds a narrow 18-17 advantage over Southeast Missouri while boasting a 9-8 mark at home. The Skyhawks have held their own in recent history however, winning 11 of the last 15 meetings.