UT Martin Football places 14 players on Phil Steele All-Conference squads

A total of 14 UT Martin football players earned All-Conference honors courtesy of Phil Steele.

The group of Colton Dowell (wide receiver), Donnell Williams (wide receiver), Rodney Williams II (tight end), JaQuez Akins (safety), and Deven Sims (safety) earned first team honors.

The second team was highlighted by Matthan Hatchie (offensive line), Gavin Olson (offensive line), Austin Pickett (defensive line), Jay Woods (cornerback), Tyler Larco (place kicker), and Dresser Winn (punter) while Chris Jackson (offensive line), John Ford (linebacker), and Brock Powers (long snapper) were tabbed to the third team.

UT Martin opens the 2021 season Thursday, September 2 with a road matchup at Western Kentucky.

