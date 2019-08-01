The first day of August means the first day of football practice for the UT-Martin Skyhawks.

Players reported to campus on Wednesday, and will now begin 19 practices.

The preparation will lead up to the season opener at home against Northwestern State on August 29th.

During the practice schedule, coach Jason Simpson’s team will conduct two inter-squad scrimmages, with those dates set for August 10th and 17th.

The Skyhawks 12 game schedule this season includes five home games, which includes Murray State, Eastern Illinois, Jacksonville State and Tennessee State.

Coach Simpson’s team will also venture into the Southeastern Conference to play Florida on September 7th and Kentucky on November 23rd.