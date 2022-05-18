UT Martin Football ranked 14th in HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

Fresh off the program’s first victory in the Division I Football Championship and winning an OVC regular season championship, the UT Martin football team will open the summer ranked 14th in the 2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25.

Last season, UT Martin finished with a 10-3 overall mark while going 5-1 in the OVC to secure the program’s second league championship and first since 2006.

Along with the OVC title, the Skyhawks earned a berth into the NCAA Division I Football Championship where they picked up their first FCS playoff victory against Missouri State before falling in the second round to eventual national champion runner-up Montana State.

On the path to the OVC championship, the Skyhawks won a program record nine-straight games and ranked as high as No. 8 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 earlier this season.

The team became just the third squad in program history to eclipse 10 wins in a single season while picking up victories over nationally ranked foes Jacksonville State (No. 9) and Missouri State (No. 10) along the way.

2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

1. North Dakota State

2. South Dakota State

3. Montana State

4. Montana

5. East Tennessee State

6. Missouri State

7. Sam Houston

8. Kennesaw State

9. Villanova

10. Sacramento State

11. Stephen F. Austin

12. Incarnate Word

T12. Southern Illinois

14. UT Martin

15. Delaware

16. Chattanooga

17. Holy Cross

18. Eastern Washington

19. Jackson State

20. Southeastern Louisiana

21. South Dakota

22. Harvard

23. Dartmouth

24. Northern Iowa

25. Richmond

T25. UC Davis

Received votes (alphabetical order): Eastern Kentucky, Mercer, Weber State