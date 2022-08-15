UT Martin Football ranked 15th in preseason AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

Hot off the program’s highest ranking in program history, the UT Martin football team will open the 2022 campaign ranked 15th in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Last season, UT Martin went 10-3 while posting a 5-1 mark in league play to secure the program’s second OVC championship and first since 2006.

Along with the OVC title, the Skyhawks earned a berth into the NCAA Division I Football Championship where they picked up their first FCS playoff victory against Missouri State before falling in the second round to eventual national champion runner-up Montana State.

On the path to the OVC championship, the Skyhawks won a program record nine-straight games and ranked as high as No. 8 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll before claiming the 12th spot in the final postseason poll.

The team became just the third squad in program history to eclipse 10 wins in a single season while picking up victories over nationally ranked foes Jacksonville State (No. 9) and Missouri State (No. 10) along the way.

American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – August 15, 2022

1. North Dakota St. (24), 14-1, 624

2. Montana, 10-3, 567

3. South Dakota St. (1), 11-4, 566

4. Montana St., 12-3, 560

5. Villanova, 10-3, 493

6. Kennesaw St., 11-2, 453

7. Sacramento St., 9-3, 452

8. Missouri St., 8-4, 405

9. Southern Illinois, 8-5, 379

10. Stephen F. Austin, 8-4, 362

11. East Tennessee St., 11-2, 352

12. Eastern Washington, 10-3, 337

13. Chattanooga, 6-5, 294

14. UIW, 10-3, 277

15. UT Martin, 10-3, 257

16. Southeastern Louisiana, 9-4, 254

17. Jackson St., 11-2, 245

18. Holy Cross, 10-3, 184

19. Delaware, 5-6, 172

20. Weber St., 6-5, 141

21. Northern Iowa, 6-6, 119

22. UC Davis, 8-4, 101

23. Mercer, 7-3, 78

24t. Rhode Island, 7-4, 66

24t. Richmond, 6-5, 66

Others Receiving Votes: South Dakota, 49; Florida A&M, 44; Harvard, 38; South Carolina St., 38; Princeton, 29; Central Arkansas, 23; Eastern Kentucky, 18; Dartmouth, 17; Nicholls, 8; Furman, 6; North Carolina A&T, 6; William & Mary, 6; Murray St., 5; Davidson, 3; Fordham, 3; Southeast Missouri St., 3; North Dakota, 2; Utah Tech, 2; Austin Peay, 1; Elon, 1.

