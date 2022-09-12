UT Martin Football ranked 16th in Stats Perform Top 25 Poll; 18th in AFCA Coaches Poll

Following a heavy-weight showdown against No. 5 Missouri State last week, the UT Martin football program enters its Week 3 matchup ranked No. 16 in the weekly Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll and No. 18 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25.

The Skyhawks went back-and-forth with the top-five ranked Bears on the road last week before dropping the contest by a final margin of 35-30. With the loss, UT Martin dropped two spots in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 while falling four positions in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25.

UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 13 different team categories and 22 individual categories. The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in sacks allowed (0, first), blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), fumbles lost (0, first), turnovers lowest (1, second), blocked kicks (two, second), passing offense (330.5, seventh) and total offense (503.0, 10th).

Individually, EJ Smoot ranks third nationally in receiving touchdowns (3) while Colton Dowell ranks fourth in receptions per game (8.5) and Shaun Lewis ranks fifth in interceptions per game (1.0). Running back Zak Wallace ranks in the top-10 nationally in rushing touchdowns (4, fifth), total touchdowns (4, sixth) and scoring (12.0, seventh) while quarterback Dresser Winn ranks amongst the nation’s leaders in passing touchdowns (6, sixth), passing yards per game (330.5, sixth), total offense (338.5, eighth) and completions per game (25.5, ninth).

AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25

1. North Dakota State (26) | 2-0 | 674

2. Montana (1) | 2-0 | 642

3. South Dakota State | 1-1 | 617

4. Montana State | 2-0 | 599

5. Villanova | 2-0 | 557

6. Missouri State | 2-0 | 528

7. Sacramento State | 1-0 | 489

8. UIW | 2-0 | 487

9. Chattanooga | 2-0 | 456

10. Delaware | 2-0 | 415

11. Jackson State | 2-0 | 367

12. Holy Cross | 2-0 | 363

13. Weber State | 2-0 | 355

14. Rhode Island | 2-0 | 272

15. Eastern Washington | 1-1 | 262

16. Stephen F. Austin | 1-2 | 233

17. William & Mary | 2-0 | 227

18. UT Martin | 1-1 | 218

19. East Tennessee State | 1-1 | 210

20. Mercer | 1-1 | 129

21. Fordham | 2-0 | 60

22. Kennesaw State | 0-2 | 57

23. Youngstown State | 2-0 | 56

24. Eastern Kentucky | 1-1 | 55

25. Samford | 1-1 | 46

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

1. North Dakota State (52) | 2-0 | 1358

2. South Dakota State (2) | 1-1 | 1263

3. Montana | 2-0 | 1242

4. Montana State | 2-0 | 1199

5. Missouri State | 2-0 | 1097

6. UIW | 2-0 | 1064

7. Villanova | 2-0 | 1021

8. Sacramento State | 1-0 | 967

9. Delaware | 2-0 | 865

10. Chattanooga | 2-0 | 804

11. Jackson State | 2-0 | 758

12. Weber State | 2-0 | 748

13. Holy Cross | 2-0 | 713

14. Eastern Washington | 1-1 | 562

15. William & Mary | 2-0 | 542

16. UT Martin | 1-1 | 488

17. Rhode Island | 2-0 | 468

18. ETSU | 1-1 | 388

19. Eastern Kentucky | 1-1 | 285

20. Mercer | 1-1 | 243

21. Stephen F. Austin | 1-2 | 180

22. North Dakota | 1-1 | 157

23. Kennesaw State | 0-2 | 141

24. Samford | 1-1 | 139

25. New Hampshire | 2-0 | 138