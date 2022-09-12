UT Martin Football ranked 16th in Stats Perform Top 25 Poll; 18th in AFCA Coaches Poll
Following a heavy-weight showdown against No. 5 Missouri State last week, the UT Martin football program enters its Week 3 matchup ranked No. 16 in the weekly Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll and No. 18 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25.
The Skyhawks went back-and-forth with the top-five ranked Bears on the road last week before dropping the contest by a final margin of 35-30. With the loss, UT Martin dropped two spots in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 while falling four positions in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25.
UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 13 different team categories and 22 individual categories. The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in sacks allowed (0, first), blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), fumbles lost (0, first), turnovers lowest (1, second), blocked kicks (two, second), passing offense (330.5, seventh) and total offense (503.0, 10th).
Individually, EJ Smoot ranks third nationally in receiving touchdowns (3) while Colton Dowell ranks fourth in receptions per game (8.5) and Shaun Lewis ranks fifth in interceptions per game (1.0). Running back Zak Wallace ranks in the top-10 nationally in rushing touchdowns (4, fifth), total touchdowns (4, sixth) and scoring (12.0, seventh) while quarterback Dresser Winn ranks amongst the nation’s leaders in passing touchdowns (6, sixth), passing yards per game (330.5, sixth), total offense (338.5, eighth) and completions per game (25.5, ninth).
AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25
1. North Dakota State (26) | 2-0 | 674
2. Montana (1) | 2-0 | 642
3. South Dakota State | 1-1 | 617
4. Montana State | 2-0 | 599
5. Villanova | 2-0 | 557
6. Missouri State | 2-0 | 528
7. Sacramento State | 1-0 | 489
8. UIW | 2-0 | 487
9. Chattanooga | 2-0 | 456
10. Delaware | 2-0 | 415
11. Jackson State | 2-0 | 367
12. Holy Cross | 2-0 | 363
13. Weber State | 2-0 | 355
14. Rhode Island | 2-0 | 272
15. Eastern Washington | 1-1 | 262
16. Stephen F. Austin | 1-2 | 233
17. William & Mary | 2-0 | 227
18. UT Martin | 1-1 | 218
19. East Tennessee State | 1-1 | 210
20. Mercer | 1-1 | 129
21. Fordham | 2-0 | 60
22. Kennesaw State | 0-2 | 57
23. Youngstown State | 2-0 | 56
24. Eastern Kentucky | 1-1 | 55
25. Samford | 1-1 | 46
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
1. North Dakota State (52) | 2-0 | 1358
2. South Dakota State (2) | 1-1 | 1263
3. Montana | 2-0 | 1242
4. Montana State | 2-0 | 1199
5. Missouri State | 2-0 | 1097
6. UIW | 2-0 | 1064
7. Villanova | 2-0 | 1021
8. Sacramento State | 1-0 | 967
9. Delaware | 2-0 | 865
10. Chattanooga | 2-0 | 804
11. Jackson State | 2-0 | 758
12. Weber State | 2-0 | 748
13. Holy Cross | 2-0 | 713
14. Eastern Washington | 1-1 | 562
15. William & Mary | 2-0 | 542
16. UT Martin | 1-1 | 488
17. Rhode Island | 2-0 | 468
18. ETSU | 1-1 | 388
19. Eastern Kentucky | 1-1 | 285
20. Mercer | 1-1 | 243
21. Stephen F. Austin | 1-2 | 180
22. North Dakota | 1-1 | 157
23. Kennesaw State | 0-2 | 141
24. Samford | 1-1 | 139
25. New Hampshire | 2-0 | 138