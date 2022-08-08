UT Martin Football ranked 18th in STATS Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

Fresh off the program’s first victory in the Division I Football Championship and winning an Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship, the UT Martin football team will open the season ranked 18th in the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25.

Last season UT Martin went 10-3 while posting a 5-1 mark in league play to secure the program’s second OVC championship and first since 2006. Along with the OVC title, the Skyhawks earned a berth into the NCAA Division I Football Championship where they picked up their first FCS playoff victory against Missouri State before falling in the second round to eventual national champion runner-up Montana State.

On the path to the OVC championship, the Skyhawks won a program record nine-straight games and ranked as high as No. 13 in the Stats Perform Top 25. The team became just the third squad in program history to eclipse 10 wins in a single season while picking up victories over nationally ranked foes Jacksonville State (No. 9) and Missouri State (No. 10) along the way.

2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

1. North Dakota State (14-1, 7-1 Missouri Valley), 1,348 points (52 first-place votes)

2. South Dakota State (11-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley), 1,285 (2)

3. Montana (10-3, 6-2 Big Sky), 1,218

4. Montana State (12-3, 7-1 Big Sky), 1,203

5. Missouri State (8-4, 6-2 Missouri Valley), 1066

6. Villanova (10-3, 7-1 CAA), 997

7. Sacramento State (9-3, 8-0 Big Sky), 991

8. Kennesaw State (11-2, 6-0 Big South), 959

9. Southern Illinois (8-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley), 915

10. Stephen F. Austin (8-4, 4-2 ASUN-WAC), 813

11. ETSU (11-2, 7-1 Southern), 750

12. Chattanooga (6-5, 5-3 Southern), 562

13. Eastern Washington (10-3, 6-2 Big Sky), 538

14. UIW (10-3, 7-1 Southland), 533

15. Jackson State (11-2, 8-0 SWAC), 515

16. Holy Cross (10-3, 6-0 Patriot), 503

17. Southeastern Louisiana (9-4, 6-2 Southland), 440

18. UT Martin (10-3, 5-1 Ohio Valley), 404

19. Delaware (5-6, 3-5 CAA), 401

20. Weber State (6-5, 5-3 Big Sky), 391

21. Northern Iowa (6-6, 4-4 Missouri Valley), 289

22. Rhode Island (7-4, 4-4 CAA), 242

23. Mercer (7-3, 6-2 Southern), 215

24. Richmond (6-5, 4-4 CAA), 166

25. UC Davis (8-4, 5-3 Big Sky), 153

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): South Dakota (7-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley) 151, Eastern Kentucky (7-4, 4-2 ASUN-WAC) 129, Florida A&M (9-3, 7-1 SWAC) 78, William & Mary (6-5, 4-4 CAA) 66, Dartmouth (9-1, 6-1 Ivy) 59, Monmouth (7-4, 6-1 Big South) 23, Harvard (8-2, 5-2 Ivy) 19, Princeton (9-1, 6-1 Ivy) 18, Central Arkansas (5-6, 3-3 ASUN-WAC) 14, Furman (6-5, 4-4 Southern) 14, South Carolina State (7-5, 5-0 MEAC) 13, Sacred Heart (8-4, 6-1 Northeast) 12, Elon (6-5, 5-3 CAA) 8, North Carolina A&T (5-6, 3-4 Big South) 4

Season ticket packages and single-game ticket sales for Skyhawk football are now available.

For more information or to purchase your tickets today, visit the Skyhawk Ticket Office, located in Room 1091 in the Skyhawk Fieldhouse, call (731) 881-7207 or purchase online.