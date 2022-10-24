UT Martin Football remains ranked in both national polls
The UT Martin football program continued a streak of 19 consecutive weeks ranked nationally heading into its Week 8 matchup against Houston Christian.
The Skyhawks dropped in both polls following a loss to No. 3 ranked Tennessee last week, falling to No. 18 in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll while sitting at No. 21 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.
UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 15 different team categories and 14 individual categories. The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), sacks allowed (4, second), defensive touchdowns (2, seventh), passes intercepted (10, eighth), passing offense (299.6, ninth), turnover margin (0.86, ninth), total offense (471.9, 10th) and passes had intercepted (3, 10th).
UT Martin has posted a +17.6 scoring margin against FCS foes this season while beating OVC members by an average of 25.4 points per game.
AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25
1. South Dakota State (25)
2. Montana State
3. Sacramento State (1)
4. North Dakota State
5. Jackson State
6. Chattanooga
7. Weber State
8. Holy Cross
9. UIW
10. Montana
11. Delaware
12. William & Mary
13. Samford
14. Southeast Missouri State
15. Fordham
16. Mercer
17. Rhode Island
18. UT Martin
19. Stephen F. Austin
20. Richmond
21. Austin Peay
22. Princeton
23. Idaho
24. Southern Illinois
25. New Hampshire
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
1. South Dakota State
2. Sacramento State
3. Montana State
4. North Dakota State
5. Weber State
6. Holy Cross
7. Chattanooga
8. UIW
9. Jackson State
10. William & Mary
11. Montana
12. Delaware
13. Samford
14. Idaho
15. Southeast Missouri
16. Mercer
17. Richmond
18. Rhode Island
19. New Hampshire
20. Southern Illinois
21. UT Martin
22. Fordham
23. North Dakota
24. Furman
25. Austin Peay