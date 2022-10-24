UT Martin Football remains ranked in both national polls

The UT Martin football program continued a streak of 19 consecutive weeks ranked nationally heading into its Week 8 matchup against Houston Christian.

The Skyhawks dropped in both polls following a loss to No. 3 ranked Tennessee last week, falling to No. 18 in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll while sitting at No. 21 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 15 different team categories and 14 individual categories. The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), sacks allowed (4, second), defensive touchdowns (2, seventh), passes intercepted (10, eighth), passing offense (299.6, ninth), turnover margin (0.86, ninth), total offense (471.9, 10th) and passes had intercepted (3, 10th).

UT Martin has posted a +17.6 scoring margin against FCS foes this season while beating OVC members by an average of 25.4 points per game.

AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25

1. South Dakota State (25)

2. Montana State

3. Sacramento State (1)

4. North Dakota State

5. Jackson State

6. Chattanooga

7. Weber State

8. Holy Cross

9. UIW

10. Montana

11. Delaware

12. William & Mary

13. Samford

14. Southeast Missouri State

15. Fordham

16. Mercer

17. Rhode Island

18. UT Martin

19. Stephen F. Austin

20. Richmond

21. Austin Peay

22. Princeton

23. Idaho

24. Southern Illinois

25. New Hampshire

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

1. South Dakota State

2. Sacramento State

3. Montana State

4. North Dakota State

5. Weber State

6. Holy Cross

7. Chattanooga

8. UIW

9. Jackson State

10. William & Mary

11. Montana

12. Delaware

13. Samford

14. Idaho

15. Southeast Missouri

16. Mercer

17. Richmond

18. Rhode Island

19. New Hampshire

20. Southern Illinois

21. UT Martin

22. Fordham

23. North Dakota

24. Furman

25. Austin Peay