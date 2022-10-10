UT Martin Football remains ranked No. 14 in Coaches Poll heading into bye week
The UT Martin football program maintained its No. 14 ranking in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 heading into the team’s bye week after a strong win at Murray State last weekend.
Meanwhile, the Skyhawks dropped one spot to No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.
UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 19 different team categories and 21 individual categories. The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), sacks allowed (2, first), interceptions (9, third), defensive touchdowns (2, sixth), net punting (40.6, sixth), total offense (485.2, seventh), passes had intercepted (2, seventh), turnover margin (1.17, ninth), passing offense (293.2, 10th) and turnovers gained (12, 10th).
Individually, Dresser Winn ranks in the top-10 nationally in both passing yards (1,737, third) and passing yards per game (289.5, seventh). Specialist Tyler Larco ranks second nationally with 46.5 yards per punt attempt while Shaun Lewis ranks seventh with four interceptions. Zak Wallace also ranks in the top-10 in a pair of categories including rushing touchdowns (10, third) and scoring (10.0 ppg, seventh) while Colton Dowell sits fourth in receiving yards (577) and ninth in receiving yards per game (96.2).
AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25
1. North Dakota State (23)
2. Montana (3)
3. South Dakota State
4. Montana State
5. Sacramento State
6. Weber State
7. Jackson State
8. Holy Cross
9. Chattanooga
10. UIW
11. Mercer
12. Delaware
13. William & Mary
14. UT Martin
15. Samford
16. Villanova
17. Fordham
18. Elon
19. Southern Illinois
20. Stephen F. Austin
21. Southeast Missouri State
22. Rhode Island
23. Princeton
24. Austin Peay
25. Richmond
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
1. North Dakota State (41)
2. South Dakota State (7)
3. Montana (7)
4. Montana State
5. Sacramento State
6. Weber State
7. Holy Cross
8. Jackson State
UIW
10. Chattanooga
11. William & Mary
12. Mercer
13. Delaware
14. Elon
15. Samford
16. Southern Illinois
17. Villanova
18. Southeast Missouri State
19. UT Martin
20. North Dakota
21. Richmond
22. Fordham
23. Eastern Kentucky
24. Austin Peay
25. Rhode Island
Southeastern Louisiana
(UTM Sports Information)