UT Martin Football remains ranked No. 14 in Coaches Poll heading into bye week

The UT Martin football program maintained its No. 14 ranking in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 heading into the team’s bye week after a strong win at Murray State last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks dropped one spot to No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 19 different team categories and 21 individual categories. The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), sacks allowed (2, first), interceptions (9, third), defensive touchdowns (2, sixth), net punting (40.6, sixth), total offense (485.2, seventh), passes had intercepted (2, seventh), turnover margin (1.17, ninth), passing offense (293.2, 10th) and turnovers gained (12, 10th).

Individually, Dresser Winn ranks in the top-10 nationally in both passing yards (1,737, third) and passing yards per game (289.5, seventh). Specialist Tyler Larco ranks second nationally with 46.5 yards per punt attempt while Shaun Lewis ranks seventh with four interceptions. Zak Wallace also ranks in the top-10 in a pair of categories including rushing touchdowns (10, third) and scoring (10.0 ppg, seventh) while Colton Dowell sits fourth in receiving yards (577) and ninth in receiving yards per game (96.2).

AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25

1. North Dakota State (23)

2. Montana (3)

3. South Dakota State

4. Montana State

5. Sacramento State

6. Weber State

7. Jackson State

8. Holy Cross

9. Chattanooga

10. UIW

11. Mercer

12. Delaware

13. William & Mary

14. UT Martin

15. Samford

16. Villanova

17. Fordham

18. Elon

19. Southern Illinois

20. Stephen F. Austin

21. Southeast Missouri State

22. Rhode Island

23. Princeton

24. Austin Peay

25. Richmond

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

1. North Dakota State (41)

2. South Dakota State (7)

3. Montana (7)

4. Montana State

5. Sacramento State

6. Weber State

7. Holy Cross

8. Jackson State

UIW

10. Chattanooga

11. William & Mary

12. Mercer

13. Delaware

14. Elon

15. Samford

16. Southern Illinois

17. Villanova

18. Southeast Missouri State

19. UT Martin

20. North Dakota

21. Richmond

22. Fordham

23. Eastern Kentucky

24. Austin Peay

25. Rhode Island

Southeastern Louisiana

(UTM Sports Information)