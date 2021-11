The UT-Martin Skyhawks football team dropped to No.13 in this weeks FCS Football Coaches poll.

The (9-2) Skyhawks saw their nine game winning streak stopped this past Saturday, with a 31-14 loss at Southeast Missouri State.

UT-Martin will now travel to Springfield, Missouri on Saturday, to face Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship.

The Bears are (8-3) and moved up to No.10 in this weeks poll.