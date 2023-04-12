UT Martin Football to host Navy and White Spring Game April 21; Skyhawks launch 731 Campaign

The UT Martin football program will hold its annual Navy and White Spring Game on Friday, April 21 with a 6:45 kickoff at Hardy Graham Stadium.

In addition to the annual Navy and White Spring Game for the two-time defending OVC champions, the Skyhawks will also kickoff its 731 campaign with an action-packed night.

Gates open at 5:15 with multiple admission options for fans.

For a $5 donation, fans will receive admission to the game, a snack supper and s’mores. For a $20 donation, fans will also receive admission to the game, a snack supper and s’mores along with a new branded 731 t-shirt. Students will receive FREE admission and food while also having the option to purchase a t-shirt at a discounted price of $15.

At 5:30, Voice of the Skyhawks Chris Brinkley and John Hatler will host Squawk Talk.

The tandem will interview head coach Jason Simpson and select players to recap spring practice and look forward to the 2023 season.

Food and firepits will also be made available at 5:30.

The annual scrimmage will then begin at 6:45 inside Hardy Graham Stadium followed by a postgame interview and autograph opportunity for fans.

