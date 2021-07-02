UT Martin Football to travel to Boise State in 2022

For the second time in the program history, the UT Martin football team and Boise State will square off on the gridiron at Albertsons Stadium on September 17, 2022.

“With the departure of two league opponents we were looking to fill in a couple games in our 2022 schedule,” UT Martin Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Kurt McGuffin said. “Scheduling this late in the process is always difficult but adding an opponent like Boise State with such a rich history is exciting for our players and staff.”

The two programs met previously on September 7, 2013 with Boise State posting a 63-14 victory in the Week 2 matchup.