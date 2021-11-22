UT Martin football travels to Missouri State for First Round of NCAA playoffs

The defending OVC regular season champion UT Martin football team travels to Missouri State Saturday for the First Round of the 2021 NCAA FCS playoffs.

It’s the first time the Skyhawks have made the playoffs since 2006.

Despite winning the OVC title outright and winning nine straight games before Saturday’s regular season loss at SEMO, the Skyhawks aren’t hosting a playoff game, but will play on the road.

UTM head coach Jason Simpson says he was disappointed with the selection.

(AUDIO)

Coach Simpson also talked about the Skyhawks’ opponent on Saturday.

(AUDIO)

The first round is played this weekend with the second round played next weekend. For the 13th time in 2021, the championship game will be played in Frisco, Texas at Toyota Stadium.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game between UT Martin and Missouri State is at 3:00 with airtime at 2:30 on WCMT.