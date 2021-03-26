UT Martin Football travels to TSU Sunday for second leg of Sgt. York Trophy Series

The UT Martin football team closes out the road portion of the 2020-21 schedule with a trip Sunday to Music City to take on OVC foe Tennessee State in the second leg of the Sgt. York Trophy Series.

Kickoff from Hale Stadium is at 2:00 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Sunday’s matchup marks the second of three games in the coveted Sgt. York Trophy series which goes to the winner of the quadrangular season football series between the four OVC football-playing schools located in the state of Tennessee – Austin Peay, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin.

UT Martin has won or shared the Sgt. York Trophy seven times in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

The Skyhawks hold a 28-12 all-time record in the series – the best mark of the four Tennessee OVC schools – that includes a 19-5 mark since 2012.

The Skyhawks (2-2, 2-2 OVC) enter the matchup trying to build upon last week’s thrilling road victory at Austin Peay. In a contest which saw the score become tied or change hands 11 times, UT Martin picked up its first win in Clarksville since 2015 on the steady leg of redshirt-freshman Tyler Larco who booted a game-winning 46-yard field goal as time expired to scratch out a 37-34 victory.

Larco was rewarded for his big day by being named the Stats Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week and OVC Specialist of the Week. The Miami native was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts in the last week’s contest, hitting from 30, 41 and 46 yards while also converting four PAT attempts to finish with 13 points.

Offensively, quarterback John Bachus III has completed 80-of-141 pass attempts for 851 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Peyton Logan paces the ground attack with 53 carries for 248 yards and one touchdown. The receiving core features three standouts in Colton Dowell (24 rec., 242 yards, 1 TD), Rodney Williams (18 rec., 213 yards, 3 TDs) and Donnell Williams (14 rec., 259 yards, 2 TDs) who have eclipsed 200 yards and recorded touchdowns.

Defensively, safety Deven Sims paces the team with 36 tackles on the season with 4.0 tackles for loss. Linebacker John Ford ranks second with 28 stops and the team’s lone interception. Kameron Bowdry leads the squad with 2.0 sacks while the team ranks second nationally with three blocked kicks.

Tennessee State (1-3, 1-3 OVC) dropped its most recent contest 35-13 at No. 25 Murray State. The Tigers are led by quarterback Isaiah Green who has completed 55 percent of his passes for 777 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Devon Starling has tallied 68 carries for 380 yards and one touchdown while Cam Wyche leads the team with 15 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Davoan Hawkins is a player to watch on defense with 24 tackles, 7.0 TFL and 3.0 sacks.

This marks the 30th meeting between the two programs with Tennessee State holding a 17-12 advantage. The Skyhawks are 3-12 all-time in Nashville with the team’s last win coming in 2014.