UT Martin Footballl remains ranked No. 14 in Coaches Poll; rise one spot in Stats Poll

The UT Martin football program maintained its No. 14 ranking in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll heading into its Week 7 matchup against No. 3 ranked Tennessee this weekend.

The Skyhawks also jumped up one spot to No. 18 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 18 different team categories and 19 individual categories. The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), sacks allowed (2, first), net punting (40.85, fourth), passes had intercepted (2, fifth), total offense (485.2, sixth), defensive touchdowns (2, sixth), turnover margin (1.17, sixth), passes intercepted (9, seventh) and passing offense (296.8, ninth).

The Skyhawks have won three straight games heading into their matchup against Tennessee this weekend. UT Martin has posted a +17.6 scoring margin against FCS foes this season while beating OVC members by an average of 25.4 points per game.

AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25

1. South Dakota State (26)

2. Montana State

3. Sacramento State (1)

4. North Dakota State

5. Weber State

6. Jackson State

7. Montana

8. Chattanooga

9. Holy Cross

10. UIW

11. Mercer

12. Delaware

13. William & Mary

14. UT Martin

15. Samford

16. Fordham

17. Southern Illinois

18. Southeast Missouri State

19. Rhode Island

20. Stephen F. Austin

21. Richmond

22. Austin Peay

23. Princeton

24. Idaho

25. Elon

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

1. South Dakota State

2. Sacramento State

3. Montana State

4. North Dakota State

5. Weber State

6. Holy Cross

7. Montana State

8. UIW

9. Jackson State

10. Chattanooga

11. Mercer

12. William & Mary

13. Delaware

14. Southern Illinois

15. Samford

16. Southeast Missouri

17. Idaho

18. UT Martin

19. Richmond

20. North Dakota

21. Elon

22. Rhode Island

23. Fordham

24. Austin Peay

25. New Hampshire