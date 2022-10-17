UT Martin Footballl remains ranked No. 14 in Coaches Poll; rise one spot in Stats Poll
The UT Martin football program maintained its No. 14 ranking in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll heading into its Week 7 matchup against No. 3 ranked Tennessee this weekend.
The Skyhawks also jumped up one spot to No. 18 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.
UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 18 different team categories and 19 individual categories. The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), sacks allowed (2, first), net punting (40.85, fourth), passes had intercepted (2, fifth), total offense (485.2, sixth), defensive touchdowns (2, sixth), turnover margin (1.17, sixth), passes intercepted (9, seventh) and passing offense (296.8, ninth).
The Skyhawks have won three straight games heading into their matchup against Tennessee this weekend. UT Martin has posted a +17.6 scoring margin against FCS foes this season while beating OVC members by an average of 25.4 points per game.
AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25
1. South Dakota State (26)
2. Montana State
3. Sacramento State (1)
4. North Dakota State
5. Weber State
6. Jackson State
7. Montana
8. Chattanooga
9. Holy Cross
10. UIW
11. Mercer
12. Delaware
13. William & Mary
14. UT Martin
15. Samford
16. Fordham
17. Southern Illinois
18. Southeast Missouri State
19. Rhode Island
20. Stephen F. Austin
21. Richmond
22. Austin Peay
23. Princeton
24. Idaho
25. Elon
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
1. South Dakota State
2. Sacramento State
3. Montana State
4. North Dakota State
5. Weber State
6. Holy Cross
7. Montana State
8. UIW
9. Jackson State
10. Chattanooga
11. Mercer
12. William & Mary
13. Delaware
14. Southern Illinois
15. Samford
16. Southeast Missouri
17. Idaho
18. UT Martin
19. Richmond
20. North Dakota
21. Elon
22. Rhode Island
23. Fordham
24. Austin Peay
25. New Hampshire