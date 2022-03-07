UT Martin forum to address crisis in Ukraine

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine will be discussed during the first Global Affairs Forum at UT Martin.

The new forum series features expert analysis about current events and issues and is co-sponsored by the university’s College of Business and Global Affairs and the Paul Meek Library.

The forum will be Wednesday, March 9th at 5:00 in the North Reading Room of the Paul Meek Library 5:00 and is free and open to the public.

The panel discussion will present different views from UT Martin experts about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and will seek to offer a complete picture of the current situation.

Scheduled to appear are Drs. Philip Acree Cavalier, university provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs; Chara Van Horn, associate professor of communications; Alice-Catherine Carls, Tom Elam Distinguished Professor of History; Carrie Humphreys, assistant professor of political science; and Adnan Rasool, assistant professor of political science. Josh Thompson, a senior political science major from Union City, will moderate the panel.

Forum parking will be available in the Paul Meek Library parking lot on Wayne Fisher Drive off Mt. Pelia Road.

Parking permits are available at utm.edu/departments/publicsafety by selecting the “Online Visitor Parking Permit” link.