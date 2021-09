UT-Martin golfer Garrett Chumley has been named the Ohio Valley Conference “Golfer of the Week”.

The freshman recently won the Derek Dolenc Invitational, hosted by SIU-Edwardsville at Madison, Illinois.

Chumley finished the three rounds of play with an 8-under-par-205 score, which included eleven birdies.

He is the first UT-Martin freshman to win a tournament, and be named the OVC “Player of the Week” since 2013.