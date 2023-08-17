UT-Martin Fundraising Celebration Held in Union City

More than 150 people recently gathered at Discovery Park of America, to celebrate the largest fundraising event in UT-Martin history.

The RISE Campaign, which was the fourth capital campaign in the universities history, concluded by raising $178.2 million dollars.

A total of almost 14,800 donors contributed to the campaign, which will now support student scholarships, athletics, capital projects and more.

Dr. Charley Deal emceed the event in Union City, which featured the guest speaking of UT President Randy Boyd, UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Yancy Freeman and former UT-Martin football player and New York Giants General Manager, Jerry Reese.