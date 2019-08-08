The UT Martin Golf team has been awarded the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for the second straight year.

The award is given to teams with an NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate in the top 10 percent of all squads in their respective sports.

UTM was one of 100 Division I men’s golf programs and one of 1,328 Division I teams to receive the award.

This UT Martin Golf squad became only the fifth team in Skyhawk history to bring home the NCAA Public Recognition Award, joining 2017 golf, 2005 and 2013 women’s tennis, and women’s cross country in 2005.

*Photo courtesy of utmsports.com*