UT Martin Golf places third in rain-shortened TSU Big Blue Intercollegiate

The UT Martin golf squad wrapped up the regular season Tuesday at the TSU Big Blue Intercollegiate, finishing third in the field of 13 teams at Hermitage Golf Club.

After Round 2 was postponed because of Monday thunderstorms, today’s action also began with a weather delay.Once the weather cleared out around 11 a.m., tournament officials decided to conclude the second round and shorten the event to 36 holes.

The Skyhawks shot a 294 in Round 2, giving UT Martin a tournament total of 590 (+22). That score trailed only Wright State (577, +9) and Tennessee Tech (581, +13) in the team standings.

“I’m proud of the guys and their efforts this week,” Skyhawk head coach Austin Swafford said. “It was tough conditions and we had to learn to handle the delays. The second round wasn’t our best finish but we will get better from it. We’ve had a great year and are excited to compete at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships in two weeks.”

Tate Chumley led the way for UT Martin today, registering an even-par 71 that was six shots better than his Round 1 score. Garrett Chumley also improved his score by three strokes from yesterday, posting a 73. Jacob Uehlein followed with a 74 while Bryson Morrell and Jonathan Xoinis completed the Skyhawk lineup with identical 76’s.

Overall, Uehlein led UT Martin with a 147 (+5) in the tournament – ranking 10th in the field of 75 participants. It marked the third top-10 finish in the collegiate career of the junior out of Tullahoma, Tenn. He led the team with four birdies and ranked fifth in the tournament in par-4 scoring (4.00, E).

Tate Chumley’s strong finish resulted in a 14th place finish in the player standings as he compiled a 148 (+6). The senior from Murfreesboro, Tenn. topped the entire tournament in pars (29) and par-3 scoring (3.00, E).

Morrell and Garrett Chumley (tied for first on the squad with four birdies) each finished with 149’s (+7), which ranked just outside the top-20 in the field. Xoinis ranked second in the event in par-5 scoring (4.67, -2) and shared the team lead with four birdies on his way to a 150 (+8).

Both of the Skyhawks competing as individuals showed improved scores during Round 2. Cayden Chambers’ 74 was five shots better than yesterday as he finished with an overall tally of 153 (+11). Jackson Twerdahl managed a 77 (four strokes better than Round 1) on his way to a 158 (+16) for the tournament.

UT Martin returns to the links on April 24-27 when it aims for its second consecutive league title at the OVC Championships. The 2022 version of the event will be held at Dalhousie Golf Course in Cape Girardeau, Mo.