UT Martin Hall of Fame head men’s basketball coach Cal Luther, 93, passes away following long illness

UT Martin Hall of Fame head men’s basketball coach Cal Luther passed away Saturday in Dresden at the age of 93 following a long illness.

Coach Luther spent nine years at UT Martin, but enjoyed a long and decorated coaching career which featured head coaching positions at five different institutions.

After rebuilding DePauw (Ind.) to an Indiana Collegiate Conference championship, Luther moved on to OVC member Murray State, where he was credited for laying the groundwork of a budding dynasty. Luther led the Racers to three OVC titles, was named OVC Coach of the Year three times, and earned a spot in the school’s athletics Hall of Fame after leading the team to two NCAA Tournaments.

From Murray State, Luther went to Longwood in Virginia, where he led a former all-girls school to a transition from Division-III to Division-II, earning five winning seasons and a 20-7 record in 1988-89.

At UT Martin, Luther guided the team into the OVC and made the change from the Pacers nickname to Skyhawks.

While the team scheduled the toughest opponents for most of Luther’s tenure to keep up with Division-I budget restraints, his teams still found success – earning OVC Coach of the Year in 1996 after his program earned its first OVC winning season. With his third individual honor he became the only coach to win Coach of the Year honors at two different OVC institutions.

Luther was inducted into OVC Hall of Fame in 2000 before joining the UT Martin Athletics Hall of Fame as a pioneer in 2017.

Later, Coach Luther would join UT Martin basketball play-by-play announcer Chris Brinkley on the Skyhawks Sports Network to become one of the oldest color analysts in the country.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.