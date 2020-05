Due to COVID-19, UT Martin’s spring commencement will be held in a virtual format Saturday.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the online ceremony.

More than 700 UTM graduates will be recognized during Saturday’s ceremony which is set to begin at 10:00 Saturday morning on the UT Martin Facebook page as well as the university’s YouTube channel.

Dr. Carver says he hopes to have an in-person graduation ceremony in August.