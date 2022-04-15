UT Martin hosting annual “I Heart UTM” week April 18-22

UT Martin is hosting its eighth annual “I Heart UTM” week April 18-22 to celebrate Skyhawk pride and community support.

Events throughout the week will feature prizes, free food and opportunities for students to thank alumni, donors and faculty members.

“I Heart UTM” week is sponsored by the Office of Alumni Relations and the Student Alumni Council. Several events are co-sponsored by UTM Flight Crew, the Office of Housing, Student Government Association and the Care Team.

Monday, April 18:

• Donuts for Donors: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Boling University Center. Students who write thank-you cards to UT Martin donors can receive a donut, as well as “I Heart UTM” swag.

• SGA Faculty/Staff vs. Student Softball Game: 6 p.m., Bettye Giles Field. The SGA will host a Faculty/Staff vs. Students softball game.

• Movie Night at Cine: 9:45 p.m., Cine movie theatre. Flight Crew is hosting a free viewing of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

Tuesday, April 19:

• Props for Profs: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Boling University Center. Students are encouraged to write their favorite faculty member a note of thanks that will be hand delivered with a cookie.

• Dog Days: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Boling University Center north patio. UT Martin Police Chief Monte Belew and service dog Morton will be handing out personalized dog bandanas. Alumni Relations and SAC will be serving hot dogs and drinks.

• Care Team – UTM Remembers: 7:30 p.m., Boling University Center north patio. The Care Team will host a candlelight ceremony to honor recently deceased students and those who struggled or experienced tragedy due to tornadoes, floods and COVID-19.

Wednesday, April 20:

• Petting Zoo: noon-3 p.m., Quad. UT Martin campus community members can ride camels and visit the petting zoo hosted in the quad. SAC members will be serving tea and lemonade.

• Care Team Outdoor Adventures with TWRA: 3 p.m.; Pacer Pond. Students are encouraged to meet at Pacer Pond for a fishing derby and kayaking.

• SGA Charity Glow Casino: 6-9 p.m., Duncan Ballroom, Boling University Center. The SGA is hosting a night with casino games, free food and prizes. Admission is two non-perishable items to support Captain’s Pantry.

Thursday, April 21:

• Senior Drive-Thru: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dunagan Alumni Center. Seniors who plan to graduate in both May and December can pick up a cookie and alumni swag. Giving cords can also be picked up at this time.

• Residence Life Crawfish Boil: 5-8 p.m., University Village. The Office of Housing will host a crawfish and shrimp boil between University Village Phase I and Phase II.

• Flight Crew Comedy Show with Rob Ward: 9 p.m., Watkins Auditorium. Flight Crew will host a free comedy show featuring college comedian Rob Ward.

Friday, April 22:

• Community Day: Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to show their Skyhawk pride by wearing UT Martin colors or the “I Heart UTM” shirt. Everyone is encouraged to tag @utmartinalumni on social media for a reshare.

• Crumbl Cookies at the UC: 11 a.m., Boling University Center north patio. Crumbl cookies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The SAC and Flight Crew are sponsoring music and lawn games.

• Care Team Earth Day Celebration: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Boling University Center north patio. The Care Team will host an Earth Day Celebration during this time.

• Flight Crew Concert featuring Yung Gravy: 7 p.m., Skyhawk Fieldhouse. The week’s festivities will end with a concert featuring popular rapper Yung Gravy. This event is free and for UT Martin students only.

For more information about “I Heart UTM” week, visit alumni.utm.edu/iheartutm or contact Bethany Hart, associate director of alumni programs, at 731-881-3613.