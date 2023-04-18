UT Martin hosting inaugural ‘Technology Against Tornado’ competition and expo

UT Martin will host the inaugural Technology Against Tornado Student Competition and Expo Friday from 10:00 until noon in the Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building.

With rapid growth of emerging technology and the need to protect people and property against tornadoes, the competition aims to inspire and engage students by transforming their innovative ideas into real-world functional products.

The one-day event, sponsored by IEEE Computer Society, is free and open to the public.

Guest speakers will include Dr. Jana Houser, Ohio State University; Kory Green, City of Martin Fire Department; and Alisha Melton, executive director of UT Martin Office of Research, Outreach and Economic Development.

The American Red Cross, West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital, the UT Martin Student Chapter of American Meteorological Society, and Discovery Park of America are conference exhibitors.

West Tennessee is a part of the tornado region called Dixie Alley, which is known for deadly, long-tracked, violent tornadoes.

The main goal of the conference is to provide a sustainable impact on local communities by turning disaster into windows of opportunity by bringing together academic units, organizations and industries that are active in tornado management and recovery.