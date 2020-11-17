UT Martin will host three in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday in the Elam Center, to celebrate the spring, summer, and fall 2020 graduates.

Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be implemented during the ceremonies to promote safety for graduates and their families.

Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says, “While we are certainly disappointed we cannot all gather together to celebrate our graduates achievements, we are thankful we will be able to honor the class of 2020 in a safe manner. Hosting three commencements in one day is unlike anything we’ve ever done before, but I am confident each ceremony will be meaningful to our graduates and their families in the midst of these uncertain times.”

The 2020 fall commencement ceremonies are scheduled by academic colleges:

· 10am: College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs

· 2pm: College of Engineering and Natural Sciences, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, Graduate Programs

· 6pm: College of Education, Health and Behavioral Sciences

Each ceremony will be livestreamed on the UT Martin Facebook and YouTube pages. Graduates who are not attending the in-person ceremonies will be recognized virtually after the in-person attendees are announced.

The commencements will feature remarks from University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd, Chancellor Carver, UTM Provost Philip Acree Cavalier, UTM SGA President Hunter McCloud, Campus Minister Amanda Crice, and UT Martin Alumni Association President Victor Andrews.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Andy Lewter will also announce the recipients of the Paul and Martha Meek Award during the ceremonies.

All graduates and guests are required to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines during the ceremony.