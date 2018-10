UT Martin will be hosting 18 high school marching bands Saturday in the 17th-annual West Tennessee Marching Championships at Hardy Graham Stadium.

Area bands competing Saturday include: Dyer County, Dyersburg, Henry County, Hopkins County Central, Huntingdon, Marshall County, Milan, Obion County Central, Peabody, Ripley, Union City, and West Carroll.

Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and above, $5 for ages 6-11 and free for ages 5 and under.

