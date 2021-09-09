September 9, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. UT Martin hosts…

UT Martin hosts “Guitar as Art” reception

UT Martin hosts “Guitar as Art” reception

The 7th annual “Guitar as Art” is open for public viewing through Saturday, September 18.

An opening reception was held Sunday as a part of the Tennessee Soybean Festival with awards presented to artists who went above and beyond with their converted acoustic guitars.

Pictured (l,r) are Violet Durden, a fine arts major from Bartlett and winner of the People’s Choice Award, Dan Knowles, of Paris, winner of the Best Thematic Guitar Award, Kaitlyn Courtney, a senior agriculture major from Dresden and winner of the Best in Show Award, and Jason Stout, professor of art and Guitar as Art coordinator.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology