UT Martin hosts “Guitar as Art” reception

The 7th annual “Guitar as Art” is open for public viewing through Saturday, September 18.

An opening reception was held Sunday as a part of the Tennessee Soybean Festival with awards presented to artists who went above and beyond with their converted acoustic guitars.

Pictured (l,r) are Violet Durden, a fine arts major from Bartlett and winner of the People’s Choice Award, Dan Knowles, of Paris, winner of the Best Thematic Guitar Award, Kaitlyn Courtney, a senior agriculture major from Dresden and winner of the Best in Show Award, and Jason Stout, professor of art and Guitar as Art coordinator.